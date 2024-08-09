CX Institutional Purchases 626 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.58.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,700. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $151.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

