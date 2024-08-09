CX Institutional Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,416,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 53.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.55.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

