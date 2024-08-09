CX Institutional Reduces Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after buying an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,209,000 after buying an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,594. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.45. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,011,936.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

About Mr. Cooper Group

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Stories

