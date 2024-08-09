CX Institutional Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.62. 163,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,573. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $99.61 and a one year high of $179.76.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,256.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

