CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.20.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 3.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $67,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
Featured Stories
