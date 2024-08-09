CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $310.00 at Citigroup

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR traded up $10.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.72. 934,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,036. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -427.69 and a beta of 1.14. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $148.01 and a 12 month high of $284.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,053,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,871,000 after buying an additional 472,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $100,797,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $67,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

