CyberConnect (CYBER) Price Reaches $2.96

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One CyberConnect token can currently be bought for about $2.96 or 0.00004894 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberConnect has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CyberConnect has a total market cap of $71.56 million and approximately $12.71 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CyberConnect alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CyberConnect Token Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber.

Buying and Selling CyberConnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.96983985 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $14,449,204.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.