CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.68 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One CyberConnect token can now be bought for about $2.95 or 0.00004885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. CyberConnect has a market cap of $71.24 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,135,283 tokens. The official website for CyberConnect is cyber.co. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 24,135,283 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 2.96983985 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $14,449,204.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

