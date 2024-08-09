Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Cytek Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.42. 741,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,312. Cytek Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $711.50 million, a PE ratio of -60.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytek Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.