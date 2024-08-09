Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.09.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSO. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 299,103 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents



Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

