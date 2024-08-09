D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading Up 21.4%

D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) was up 21.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 180,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 84,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

D-BOX Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.19.

D-BOX Technologies Company Profile

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems intended for the entertainment and simulation, and training markets worldwide. The company produces haptic effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a haptic system integrated within a platform, a seat, or various other products.

