DA Davidson Comments on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.98. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE LOW opened at $236.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.65. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $134.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

