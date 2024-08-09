DA Davidson Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $10.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,729,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,928. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.