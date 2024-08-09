DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.250-10.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -. DaVita also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-10.05 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVA. Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of DVA stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $139.90. The stock had a trading volume of 254,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,651. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 70.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

