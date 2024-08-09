DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.50

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $73.50 and last traded at $73.50, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DCC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.
