Decred Price Reaches $10.07 on Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $163.54 million and $3.18 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $10.07 or 0.00016711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00066700 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008426 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,243,469 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

