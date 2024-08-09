DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.0314 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00066754 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016936 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008401 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

