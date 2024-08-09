Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of DH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $11.01.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Definitive Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Definitive Healthcare by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,466,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,652 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,609,000 after purchasing an additional 254,726 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

