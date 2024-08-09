Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Downgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lowered shares of Definity Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.70.

Shares of TSE:DFY opened at C$49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.12. Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$35.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.23. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

