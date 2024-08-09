Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.30.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DK

Delek US Price Performance

DK stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.69. 1,594,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.19. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is -82.26%.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,104 shares of company stock worth $50,348 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 2,421.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 4th quarter worth $16,341,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 876,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,693,000 after acquiring an additional 237,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 627.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 266,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 229,992 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.