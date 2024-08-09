Desjardins Boosts Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$52.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.70.

DFY stock opened at C$49.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.01. Definity Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.48 and a 1 year high of C$50.23.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1 billion. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.920143 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

