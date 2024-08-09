Desjardins Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn $0.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSE:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 49.21% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter.

SILV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $9.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NYSE:SILV traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 294,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,941. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 89,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, BC.

