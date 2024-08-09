Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.55

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 4.29 ($0.05), with a volume of 4804615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEST

Destiny Pharma Trading Up 22.5 %

Insider Activity

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.09 million, a P/E ratio of -64.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 22.80.

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nigel Rudd bought 1,240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($3,961.66). 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.