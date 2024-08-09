Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $440.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $385.00 to $440.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $437.40.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.07. 119,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,115. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.15. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $412.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock valued at $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

