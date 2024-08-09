Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target to $5.00

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. 654,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,367. The stock has a market cap of $944.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.08. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $5.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% in the first quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after acquiring an additional 578,488 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

