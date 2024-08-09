Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $12.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZI. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock worth $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,005,000 after buying an additional 223,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $55,448,000. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after buying an additional 1,325,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.