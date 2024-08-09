Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $216.00 at Barclays

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $214.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.17. 672,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.79.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,282,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $456,930,000 after purchasing an additional 87,288 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $538,547,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $405,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,719,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $344,193,000 after purchasing an additional 71,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

