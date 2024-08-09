Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) PT Lowered to $36.00

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DNTH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of DNTH stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.61. 14,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,506. The stock has a market cap of $810.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. Dianthus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNTH. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $89,761,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $69,990,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dianthus Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 554,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dianthus Therapeutics by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 384,182 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $11,251,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

