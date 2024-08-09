Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Trading Down 9.6%

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.53. Approximately 66,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 195,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market cap of $807.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dianthus Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $630,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.