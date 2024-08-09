Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,168 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.1% of Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,560,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,391,000 after buying an additional 2,016,884 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,755 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,869,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,337 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,572,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,576,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,516. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

