Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $60.18, but opened at $65.21. Diodes shares last traded at $64.26, with a volume of 95,855 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $45,334.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diodes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,240,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 478.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 391,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 323,759 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 12.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,534,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,703,000 after acquiring an additional 282,089 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,281,000 after acquiring an additional 166,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 724,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 137,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

