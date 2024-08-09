DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.55 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market capitalization of $311.28 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official website is doggotothemoon.io.

Buying and Selling DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00320295 USD and is up 10.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $9,738,196.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.