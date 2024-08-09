DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.93.

DoorDash Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $124.76 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.52, a P/E/G ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.75.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total value of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,187 shares of company stock valued at $57,611,706. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash by 10.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 833,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after buying an additional 81,905 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in DoorDash by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

