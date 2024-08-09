Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.48

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.48 and traded as high as C$17.87. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.43, with a volume of 21,099 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on D.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$289.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.54.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$477,357.84. Also, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Insiders bought a total of 91,200 shares of company stock worth $1,692,583 over the last ninety days. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

