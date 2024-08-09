Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Up 2.5 %

DBX traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.28. 1,437,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,879. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a net margin of 20.50% and a negative return on equity of 148.13%. The business had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $159,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,337.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,173,318.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,611. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dropbox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dropbox by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 99,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

