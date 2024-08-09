Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

DCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of DCO remained flat at $61.65 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,977. The company has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $65.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Ducommun’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ducommun by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 15,494 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ducommun by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after buying an additional 17,897 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

