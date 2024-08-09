Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.62.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded up $15.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $854.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,013. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $530.56 and a twelve month high of $896.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $844.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $774.57. The company has a market capitalization of $379.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.53, for a total transaction of $1,272,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,992 shares in the company, valued at $9,327,041.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

