Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,042,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 208,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,387,000 after acquiring an additional 148,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,555,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUOL traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.82. 131,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,020. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $251.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $290,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Duolingo from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duolingo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

