Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $242.10.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $178.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.78. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $121.89 and a 52-week high of $251.30. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total transaction of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.78, for a total value of $242,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,341,941.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.49, for a total transaction of $1,664,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $11,987.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $8,092,373 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Duolingo by 350.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

