Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Shares of BROS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,775,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,672. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 166,594 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $6,138,988.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,616,308 shares in the company, valued at $59,560,949.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 264,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $9,585,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,970,456.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,228,068 shares of company stock valued at $44,765,154. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth $1,242,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 257.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 154,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 111,398 shares during the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

