Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Barclays

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BROS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Shares of BROS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.18. 2,025,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $977,402.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 27,135 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $977,402.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,116,783 shares in the company, valued at $76,246,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 54,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $1,958,011.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,281,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,168,382.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,068 shares of company stock worth $44,765,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter worth about $503,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,590 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 92.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 771,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 371,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

