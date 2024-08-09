DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.8 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.75-3.00 EPS.

DXC Technology Trading Up 6.9 %

NYSE:DXC traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,590,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,428. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

