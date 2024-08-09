DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Down 6%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.62. 12,754 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 104,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXPE

DXP Enterprises Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a market capitalization of $763.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.60.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $412.64 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DXP Enterprises

In related news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $192,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 621,867 shares in the company, valued at $29,936,677.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 39.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DXP Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.