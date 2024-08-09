Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Dycom Industries worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,183,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,406,000 after purchasing an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.85.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

