e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Lowered to $230.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ELF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Baird R W upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $30.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.00. 2,716,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $88.47 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,538,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

