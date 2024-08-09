East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Down 11.5%

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 11,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.51.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

