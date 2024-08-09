Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.

NYSE EPC opened at $37.54 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

