Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.91. Edgewell Personal Care also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.000 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have weighed in on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.80.
View Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.1 %
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewell Personal Care
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Why Analysts Still Predict Double-Digit Upside for Mosaic Stock
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Novo Nordisk’s Shares Go on a Rollercoaster Ride After Earnings
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Wall Street Predicts Zillow Stock Will Dominate in Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.