Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 47.34% and a negative net margin of 239.36%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 82.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.21. 1,967,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,852. The company has a market cap of $345.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EDIT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Editas Medicine

In related news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $67,050.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CEO Gilmore Neil O’neill sold 12,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $67,050.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Linda Burkly sold 11,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $64,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,207 shares of company stock worth $168,768. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

