Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Elevation Oncology Stock Up 0.1 %

ELEV stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 46.22, a quick ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.38. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELEV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.