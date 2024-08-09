Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $884.00 at Guggenheim

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $855.00 to $884.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $875.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 9.4 %

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Shares of LLY opened at $844.57 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $869.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.50. The stock has a market cap of $802.68 billion, a PE ratio of 124.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

