Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 66.65%. The company had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

NYSE EFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 749,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,429. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.99. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 46.79 and a quick ratio of 46.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

Insider Activity at Ellington Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Ellington Financial news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,619.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $100,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,619.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $272,866. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.